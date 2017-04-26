Stardew Valley: Offizielles Update bringt komplette deutsche Sprache

Nach drei Monaten ist nun offiziell die deutsche Fassung erschienen. Die deutsche Fassung ist ohne Mods oder Erweiterungen verfügbar.
Vor knapp drei Monaten haben wir bereits über die deutsche Fassung berichtet, welche zu dem Zeitpunkt gerade in die Beta Version von Stardew Valley einstieg. Mit dem offiziellen Patch wird nicht nur die deutsche Fassung in das Spiel intigriert, sondern Eric Barone und 505 Games bieten mit dem neuen Patch nun auch die Spanische, Brasilianische, Russische, Japanische sowie Chinese Sprache.
Die offizielle Fassung ist jedoch momentan noch exklusiv für die Steam Nutzer verfügbar, jedoch versprach der Entwickler die übersetzen Texte für die Xbox One sowie die Playstation 4 zu veröffentlichen. Die Version für die Nintendo Switch dürfte allerdings schon installiert sein.
Hier sind noch einmal alle Patch-Notes des neuen Updates zu Stardew Valley zu sehen:
- Translations for German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.
- When using a controller, the cursor will snap between menu buttons by default. If you disable that, the cursor will instead accelerate while moving.
- When using a controller, pressing the back button will skip events that are skippable.
- Exit to Title has returned.
- Fixed lighting shader not covering the whole screen on Mac and Linux.
- Switching from “Windowed Borderless” to “Fullscreen” should now go straight to fullscreen instead of Windowed mode.
- Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object
- Increased stability of preference-saving code. This should fix infrequent crashes that require the player to delete startup_preferences.
- Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there’s no space for it.
- Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.
- Fixed a typo of the word ‘pronounce’ in the marriage event.
- Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn’s event.
- Farming level now affects crop yield prior to level 10
