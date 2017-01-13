Studio71 bekommt 53 Millionen Euro zum Ausbau in Europa

Eines der größten YouTube Partnernetzwerke aus Deutschland und den USA bekommt 53 Millionen Euro als Investition für den Ausbau in Frankreich und Italien. Die neuen Investoren bei Studio71 sind die französische TF1 Group sowie aus Italien Mediaset.

Studio71 sollte soweit jedem bekannt sein. Denn hinter dem Namen steht nicht nur die ProSiebenSat.1 Gruppe sondern es sind auch YouTuber unter Vertrag wie z.B. Gronkh, Sarazar, Epic Meal Time, Roman Atwood und selbst Dwayne „The Rock“ Johnson ist beim Berliner Partnernetzwerk.

Die ProSiebenSat.1 Gruppe behält weiterhin 70% aller Anteile an Studio71 und nutzt die neue Investition zum Ausbau in Frankreich und Italien. Hier sind die TF1 Group sowie Mediaset große Nummern im Medienbereich, sowie wie ProSiebenSat.1 im Deutsch sprachigem Raum.

As part of the transaction, Studio71 will expand into new territories, establishing local operations in France and Italy. It will acquire a strategic minority interest in premium MCN, Finder Studios, of which the TF1 Group is the controlling shareholder, and will partner with Mediaset to launch Studio71 in the Italian market. Each entity will feature content from the broadcasters‘ most successful TV shows as well as content from Studio71’s top creators.

Bei Studi71 sind derzeit über 1.200 Partner unter Vertrag, welche über 6 Milliarden Views monatlich umsetzen. Angefangen in Berlin gibt es auch in New York, Toronto, London und Los Angeles eine Niederlassung. Nicht zuletzt durch die Übernahme und Zusammenführung des US YouTube Partnernetzwerkes Collective Digital Studio welches von Reza Izad, Michael Green und Dan Weinstein gegründet wurde.

In einer Englisch sprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt es:

The partnership with TF1 Group and Mediaset gives us access to key European markets where the online video market is just now picking up momentum and promising significant potential. With the united marketing power of our media companies, we have an attractive ecosystem to promote our content creators and create more value for our advertising partners.

So Chrisof Wahl, Geschäftsführer Studio71 sowie COO der ProSiebenSat.1 Gruppe. Reza Izad, CEO von Studio71:

We strive to partner with other forward-thinking media companies to create and distribute the world’s best content. Through these partnerships with TF1 and Mediaset, we are expanding the Studio71 brand into new markets, offering consumers the best in TV and digital where they want it and providing advertisers access to highly engaged audiences across all digital and social media touchpoints. We are eager to replicate this model around the world, further bolstering our strong foothold in the U.S. and Europe.